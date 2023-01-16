The event dedicated to the world of video game “speedrunning” – Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 – ended yesterday and achieved a great result: it collected $2,642,493 in donations to charity, specifically to help prevent cancer.

The information was shared via the official account of Games Done Quick on Twitter. Precisely it was written: “Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 raised a total of $ 2,642,493 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation! Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible and to all of you for your amazing support and generosity. See you soon to SGDQ2023 from 28 May to 4 June.”

During the event a number of gamers and content creators performed in various speedrun, that is, in the fastest possible completion of a series of games, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and PowerWash Simulator. Furthermore, world records have been set for the latter.

Furthermore, as indicated in the tweet, Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 is not the only appointment already scheduled. Summer Games Done Quick 2023 it will arrive between the end of May and the beginning of June 2023, which is a little earlier than expected. Also, the summer event is expected to be live, unlike the recently concluded one.

If you want to see some speedruns, we can for example recommend a dedicated one Powerwash Simulator, available below. At the GDQ YouTube channel you will find a series of other contents of the last event.

