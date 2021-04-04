Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Eng. Owaida Morshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, affirmed that the energy sector in the emirate is committed to supporting the UAE’s orientations regarding the global climate change agenda, the transformation of clean and renewable energy systems, and the preservation and sustainability of the environment.

This comes in conjunction with the holding of the first regional dialogue on energy and climate change in Abu Dhabi, which is being held before the Climate Leaders Summit in Washington, DC, this month, and in preparation for the convening of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Climate Change Agreement next November in Glasgow, Scotland.

His Excellency Engineer Owaida Morshed Al Marar stated that, thanks to the directives of the wise leadership, Abu Dhabi and the UAE are making pioneering efforts to fulfill their obligations towards reducing carbon dioxide emissions, limiting climate change, and achieving the highest levels of sustainability in the energy sector, by investing in clean and renewable energy. Diversification of energy sources, including peaceful nuclear energy, while enhancing energy efficiency, and employing policies and regulations, in a way that serves the optimal use of resources and rationalization of them for the sake of future generations.

His Excellency added that the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi is working within the framework of achieving the UAE’s environmental and climate goals, by employing its efforts in creating more sustainable opportunities for the energy sector, adopting the latest global systems to organize the sector, and upgrading it at all levels, and working to create an environment conducive to the establishment of more One of the energy and water projects that contribute to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital of sustainability.

His Excellency pointed out that the Department of Energy, since its establishment, has been working to develop policies and regulations that include vital goals that strongly support the state’s endeavors to fulfill its obligations towards the Paris Climate Agreement and achieve sustainable development goals, through many efforts that come among the most important of the UAE’s intention to reduce emissions Greenhouse gases by 23.5% by 2030.

His Excellency indicated that the UAE has taken many measures to mitigate climate changes, including the launch of the National Climate Change Plan aimed at defining a framework for controlling greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the repercussions of climate change, in addition to launching the National Energy Strategy 2050 aimed at increasing the share of clean energy. And renewable energy to 50% of the domestic energy mix by 2050, reduce carbon emissions from electricity production by 70%, and raise the efficiency of individual and institutional consumption by 40%.

His Excellency Eng. Awaida Murshid Al Marar explained that the Department of Energy is working to implement the directives of the Abu Dhabi government to achieve the vision of the emirate, whose objectives are consistent with the national goals for the future of the energy sector, promoting sustainability and preserving the environment. Demand and Energy Efficiency 2030, which aims to achieve significant economic and environmental benefits, and to ensure the stability of the energy demand system and the sustainability of its sources in the emirate.

2030 Strategy

The Abu Dhabi Demand Side Management and Energy Efficiency 2030 strategy aims to provide 19,000 gigawatt hours of energy sufficient to supply 100,000 residential units with energy throughout the year, in addition to providing 480 million cubic meters of water, equivalent to 200,000 Olympic swimming pools, which will avoid more emissions. Of 9 million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, which is equivalent to removing 1.5 million vehicles from the road for an entire year.

Abu Dhabi’s investments to achieve the objectives of the emirate’s strategy for demand-side management and energy efficiency amount to 2.3 billion dirhams. As part of the strategy, the department worked on the “Building Rehabilitation” program and the “Water Efficiency and Water Reuse” program, in cooperation with its partners in the sector, and in partnership with the private sector, in order to raise energy and water use efficiency, rationalize government expenditures, and reduce costs for building owners. And creating investment and financing opportunities, in addition to creating many specialized jobs that contribute to the implementation of energy efficiency projects in the emirate.

Al Marar confirmed that Abu Dhabi has many pioneering projects in the world that contribute to limiting the phenomenon of climate change, indicating that in 2020 Abu Dhabi produced 2.16 million megawatt hours of electricity from renewable sources with investments amounting to more than 9 billion dirhams in renewable energy projects such as The Al Dhafra Solar Power Plant, which is one of the largest of its kind in the world with a capacity of 2 gigawatts of electricity, will use approximately 4 million solar panels to generate sufficient electrical energy for nearly 160,000 homes across the country, and the station will contribute to reducing carbon dioxide emissions in Abu Dhabi More than 2.4 million tons annually, equivalent to removing nearly 470,000 cars from the roads. This is in addition to the Noor Abu Dhabi plant, which has a production capacity of 1,177 gigawatts of electricity, which is sufficient to cover the needs of 90,000 homes. The project reduces the emirate’s carbon emissions by one million tons annually, which is equivalent to removing 200,000 vehicles from the roads.

The “Shams 1” plant is also the largest concentrated solar power generation plant in operation in the world, a major contributor to the efforts of Abu Dhabi and the UAE to reduce carbon emissions, through its ability to generate 100,000 megawatts of renewable solar energy. Since its operation in 2013, the station has been working to reduce Carbon emissions of 175 thousand tons of carbon dioxide annually. This is in addition to the “Taweelah plant”, the largest water desalination project using sustainable reverse osmosis technology in the world. Its maximum production capacity when it starts operating by the end of 2022 will reach more than 900 thousand cubic meters of water per day. His Excellency indicated that the operation of the Barakah peaceful nuclear power plant greatly contributes to enhancing the diversification of energy sources, especially relying on clean energy. After the complete operation of the plant, it is expected that the Barakah plant will reduce carbon emissions in the country by 21 million tons annually, equivalent to eliminating 3.2 One million vehicles from roads, so four strategic electricity production projects in Abu Dhabi contribute to reducing carbon emissions by more than 24.5 million tons annually.

Diverse efforts

His Excellency Aweidah Al Marar referred to the Department of Energy’s efforts in various sectors to reduce carbon emissions, including the launch of the “Recycled Water Policy”. With the aim of achieving maximum benefit from recycled water and assisting in national efforts aimed at preserving other water resources in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and reducing dependence on energy-consuming desalination.

His Excellency also indicated that the Department issued the regulations for district cooling activities and the regulation for the scope of application of district cooling, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. These regulations would contribute to reducing carbon emissions by nearly 3.25 million tons annually. In addition to standardizing performance standards and regulatory efforts, providing the highest levels of quality and competitiveness of services, and protecting consumers’ rights, the two regulations include special provisions that support energy efficiency, rationalize consumption and protect the environment.

The Department of Energy also launched a “waste energy policy” in order to ensure the sustainability of natural resources, preserve the environment, and fulfill the sector’s obligations towards increasing energy demand in the coming years in a sustainable manner that takes into account all environmental and climate standards.

The department also launched the “green bonds” initiative to provide financing options and green refinancing for sustainable projects in Abu Dhabi, and to establish Abu Dhabi as a new center for investment in sustainable projects in the Middle East and Africa.