Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Engineer Aweidah Morshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, emphasized that strengthening the water file is one of the most important strategic directions for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in order to develop the sector, ensure the security of supplies in the future, and contribute to achieving sustainable development.

On the occasion of World Water Day, His Excellency said: “Abu Dhabi and the UAE face many challenges related to scarcity of natural water resources, like many countries of the world, which puts the water file under great pressure, especially in light of the high demand for water due to various economic, social and industrial activities. As the demand for water in the world is expected to increase by between 20% and 30% by 2050 compared to current consumption.

His Excellency added: “Water sustainability is a global goal in order to ensure the achievement of many vital and influential goals for the future of humanity. In Abu Dhabi, the water issue is a priority for the wise leadership, as the department is working to translate its vision by working to enhance the efficiency of water production while applying the highest standards of sustainability. In order to enhance water security, Abu Dhabi seeks to diversify its sources by relying on desalination technologies, expanding the use of recycled water, and making use of surface water in light of the depletion of aquifers.

His Excellency indicated that Abu Dhabi relies on desalination to provide drinking water, and that irrigation in turn accounts for about 70% of the total water consumption, as Abu Dhabi has 9 desalination plants with a total production capacity of 960 million gallons per day. His Excellency stressed that better management of water resources, and an increased focus on integrated management of water resources, their allocation and efficient use, have become necessary to achieve sustainable social and economic development.

His Excellency concluded his speech, saying: “Abu Dhabi is working to contribute to global efforts to achieve water sustainability, and has a strong network of global partners in order to create the best policies for balanced water management that meets the demands of future development, and works on the optimal use and preservation of natural resources to enhance water and food security. And environmental ».

For his part, Eng. Mohammed Juma bin Jarash Al Falasi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, said: The integrated management of water is a fundamental pillar for developing water resources and enhancing water security in the emirate, and that the department works in partnership with various stakeholders in order to improve water and energy efficiency to ensure the security of supplies and create The balance between production and demand increase in the future. The water file is of great importance globally as it is a main pillar for achieving sustainable development and it is the basis of life, in light of the exacerbation of the effects of climate change and the occurrence of large droughts threatening many societies in obtaining clean and potable water. He added: “Abu Dhabi and the UAE seek to enhance water security by laying foundations and implementing strategies for preserving natural resources from groundwater, and resorting to water desalination in order to secure drinking water and the needs of the agricultural, industrial and other sectors. The work of the Department of Energy is based on developing the regulatory framework for the sector. Water, and implementing policies that enhance the conservation and efficient use of water resources, enhancing the utilization of recycled water to diversify sources, and ensuring the sustainability of water now and in the future. In this context, the department launched a policy of recycled water, whose objectives are in line with the national strategies for water security, including raising the percentage of recycled water use to 100%, which constitutes a qualitative addition to the water supply reserves, and contributes to the preservation of groundwater in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He continued: “The UAE is the second largest producer of desalinated water in the world, and in this context Abu Dhabi is working on water management in accordance with international best practices. The Integrated Water Resources Management Plan 2021 – 2030 was launched by the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi.”