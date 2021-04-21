Unknown

Osasuna feels like flying. It is in a great moment both sporting and emotional and receives a Valencia in low hours with the idea shared by both teams to definitively move away from the relegation zone (follow the game live on As.com). After the success against Villarreal and Elche, Osasuna Arrasate’s pupils want full victories against teams from the Valencian Community in a second round in which they also beat Levante at home.

Today night could mean for the rojillos to be guaranteed to stay one more year in the First Division. They come from two consecutive victories, and five games without losing. They know that getting the three points, against a Valencia that is experiencing a difficult season, would allow them to meet the goal set. The Navarrese, with 37, two more than the Ches, are ten points behind the decline. However, they are aware that not everything is done and they do not want confidence because a complicated match awaits them, since taking on a wounded enemy can be a double-edged sword.

The calm and confidence in the work of Jagoba Arrasate have given the reason to a red directive who did not hesitate to give his full support to the technician. The second lap is being exceptional and those from Tajonar will not slow down with the illusion of being as high as possible. Arrasate will make changes with respect to the last starting eleven that beat the people of Elche to give air to the team with the entry of new players and, thus, Roncaglia has ballots to occupy the right side to the detriment of Vida. The great moment in which Barja lives makes it difficult for his coach to sit him down. Al de Noain everything comes out and has gone from being an effective trigger to a starting player who is gaining prominence over time. The new ownership of Aridane and David García also seems certain. Last Sunday they forcefully cleared all the balls bypass, in addition to being victorious in all one on one that the opposing forward raised. Osasuna has scored four goals in two games and only conceded one goal in five games in which the people from Pamplona have added 9 points that have filled them with tranquility.

Valencia faces the clash also anchored in no man’s land, twelve points behind the European positions and with a reassuring cushion of eight points with respect to relegation, although with 35 in its locker, it still needs seven to reach the standard figure of 42 with the that permanence is usually guaranteed. In any case, Javi Gracia’s team already faced his visit to Betis last Sunday in this situation and despite a doubtful start, he was able to end up with a competitive image and get a point thanks to a hard-fought two-goal draw. That crash left Correia’s injury, who will be out for several weeks due to a sprained right knee, and Soler’s muscle problems..

Both teams will wear shirts against the Super League in the match that will face them this Wednesday at El Sadar. They have agreed that they will wear the slogan ‘Earn it’ (‘Win it’) as a criticism of the restricted entry tournament proposed by 12 European clubs, which would have their presence assured in each edition.