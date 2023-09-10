Putin sent a message of support to the King of Morocco, in which he expressed his hope that his country would quickly recover.

He asked him to convey words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, and also wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured as a result of this natural disaster.

Zelensky wrote on his official account on the “X” website that he extends his deepest condolences to the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, and all Moroccans for the lives lost as a result of the horrific earthquake in the Marrakesh region.

He expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded.

He stressed that Ukraine stands in solidarity with Morocco at this difficult time.