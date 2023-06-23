Gisela Valcárcel surprised this afternoon by sharing an extensive statement on her official Instagram account in which she reported that this year she will be away from the screens, but not from television, for which reason it is presumed that she will continue to command as a producer. Let’s remember that the popular “Señito” was last seen last year in “El gran show” and, although it was said that she could return in mid-May, this was not possible.

Will Gisela Valcárcel appear on television?

Gisela Valcárcel broke with the speculation and announced that this year she will not be in front of the spotlight. “I want to tell you something that I have been keeping for several months now, and I could not find the exact moment to tell you that this year I will not do television, that is, I will not be in front of cameras. I do not leave television because one never leaves what one loves, but I will not be in front “reads the first part of the statement.

Later, she stated that she was very grateful for the support and did not rule out returning to the screens next year. “I have so much to tell and tell you, little by little I will do it. Have a beautiful moment and, if you come by here and ask yourself how I feel, the answer is appreciated, ”added the host in her publication.

The last time Gisela Valcárcel appeared on television was at the end of 2022. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

Gisela Valcárcel: who will be in her position as host?

Later, Gisela left a somewhat mysterious message, since she implied that she was leaving the post to someone, but she never named it: “Now it’s your turn (you know that I mean you), here I am to celebrate you and hug you. It’s up to you to make each person who gives you their time via América TV enjoy. Let’s go for more! ALWAYS”, narrowed.

“Oh! There I put photos of these years, they are not all, they would not enter this post. The final… is from the last program I offered you. Our Christmas special. Be HAPPY I love you super! ”, He finished.

Gisela Valcárcel shows her true style with an animal print dress. Photo: Instagram

