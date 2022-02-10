A letter to the House of Representatives before the Outbreak Management Team has completed its advice. A corona press conference without Prime Minister Mark Rutte. A virus-inhibiting instrument (2G) that is fired before the debate.

A new corona era has begun in The Hague. After two years in crisis mode, experts and ministers are changing the course. Away from the old corona routines. The OMT considers its own role and composition, the Binnenhof yearns for less dominance of the virologists and more ‘normal’ policy work in The Hague.