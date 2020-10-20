D.he Berlin Charité is one of the many places where Ver.di is causing a stir this week. On Monday, employees there began warning strikes on the early shift, and these are to end on Tuesday with the late shift. There are similar campaigns nationwide in clinics, municipal utilities, daycare centers and other facilities.

The goal: The union wants to persuade employers to make concessions in the collective bargaining of the public service of the federal and local governments. But with that she moves on thin ice. This is not only due to the fact that citizens, who are already plagued by a pandemic, have to accept further restrictions. But also in the demands and arguments behind the strikes.

Because the negotiations for the 2.4 million employees are about wage increases that other employees can currently only dream of. Ver.di and the Beamtenbund DBB are demanding 4.8 percent more wages and salaries for a one-year term, but at least an additional 150 euros per month. Ver.di immediately rejected the first offer from employers last Friday, which includes an increase of 3.5 percent in three annual stages, as “disrespectful”.

The unions rely on a strategy of generalization: They declare the employees to be Corona heroes who have achieved extraordinary things in the crisis and have therefore earned more money. But the argument lags – and shortly before the third round of negotiations on October 22nd and 23rd, it fuels demands for a moderate deal and more targeted remuneration.

“There are more weighty arguments in favor of a moderate wage round than for a substantial increase,” said Clemens Fuest, President of the Ifo Institute, in Munich. “The adaptation should be differentiated.” That is entirely possible – at least in part.

Central criteria: Overall economic development and budget situation

To argue with exceptional performance in the Corona crisis meets with contradiction. “The hero argument does not apply to the entire public service, because many professional groups are not affected by the pandemic,” said Torsten Schmidt, Economic Director of the RWI Leibniz Institute for Economic Research. As an example, he cites the research institutes, which also belong to the public service.

In principle, less data is available than in the free economy, where indicators such as turnover, profit and productivity play a role. In the past, the trade unions mostly used wage developments in the economy as a whole or in other sectors for orientation. Ifo President Fuest does not see any major backlog that needs to be made up. From 2009 to 2018, collective wages in the public sector rose nominally by around 24 percent. The overall economic average was 25 percent.

Source: WORLD infographic

Another criterion is the budget situation. “We expect a historically high deficit at the federal government and many municipalities,” said Schmidt. “You shouldn’t ask for a wage increase that goes well above inflation.” For the next year, the RWI is expecting an inflation rate of 1.5 percent.

The crisis also shows the value of another advantage: job security. From Fuest’s point of view, this is also an argument for reluctance to raise wages – which must also be co-financed by those taxpayers who fear for their jobs.

What differentiation is there so far?

The professions are divided into different pay groups. Right at the top, in group 15, belong, for example, specialists at the health authorities and managers of a municipal company with “considerable responsibility”. In group 1, on the other hand, there are cloakroom staff and staff in the food counter. Because of this alone there are distinctions.

Special negotiations are also possible. For example, there are extra tables for savings banks and health professions as part of the current collective bargaining round. The offer of the umbrella organization VKA (Association of Municipal Employers’ Associations) includes, for example, a so-called care allowance, which is intended to bring employees in hospitals and care facilities 50 euros more per month.

Allowances for intensive care staff and alternating shifts are also provided. For employees of the health authorities who were particularly exposed to the pandemic, the employers propose separate one-off payments. In particular, Ver.di described the proposals for the health sector as “really brazen”.

“In areas in which the public service has difficulties in recruiting qualified personnel, more leeway for better pay makes sense,” said Ifo President Fuest. One way to improve certain groups is to raise them to higher pay groups. “If there is a consensus to upgrade certain professions, these tariff classifications should be fundamentally changed,” explains Kai-Uwe Müller from the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW).

What additional differentiation is possible – and which is not?

There are separate tables for educators and carers, for example. However, the DIW researcher does not find it sensible to differentiate between professions during negotiations. Because it would amount to complicated agreements in which many individual points would have to be negotiated, says Müller.

RWI economic chief Schmidt sees another problem: “If negotiations were carried out separately for different professions, small groups could build up massive pressure to enforce their demands.” Other groups would come away empty-handed.

For him, the solution lies in one-time recognition. “With bonus payments you can reward people who are particularly stressed and burdened,” says Schmidt. “But it doesn’t make sense that the Corona heroes earn more in the long term because they were so stressed during the crisis.” The extra work should then be separated from the general change in wages.

An additional means of differentiation is the so-called performance-oriented payment, or LOB for short. The clear majority of municipal employers have agreed on such a system, according to the head association VKA. The performance is systematically evaluated or target agreements are used.

Ver.di thinks little of the instrument. LOB is used very differently: “It ranges from sophisticated systems to the watering can principle. Nobody really caught fire for this instrument, ”said the union.

In their view, what speaks against LOB is that it is difficult to measure performance. As an example, she cites a legal department. Various performance assessment criteria are conceivable here: the number of processes processed, the procedures won or avoided. Perhaps conflicts should have been defused even better beforehand or “citizen-friendliness” had to be factored in.

“This should make it clear that incentive systems in the administration can have very contradicting effects,” says Ver.di. The union therefore wants to abolish LOB. Employers see it differently. In the current collective bargaining round, they propose to be able to use the money available for LOB for other purposes – for example for grants for fitness studios or job tickets.

The collective bargaining partners will have to continue debating this on Thursday and Friday. The only thing that seems certain is that there will probably be no increased remuneration based on performance.