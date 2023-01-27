And suddenly ‘project Ampere’ was on the street. It is the code name of electricity grid company Tennet for the forced sale of its German division. It was leaked on Wednesday that the cabinet wants to sell this important part of the state-owned company to the German government in the short term – very much against TenneT’s wishes. The sale is estimated at 20 to 25 billion euros: the largest sale of a state-owned company ever.

Despite Tennet’s objections to the forced sale, Ampere’s kick-off took place on Tuesday, January 10, during a so-called kick-off meeting at the power grid company, which manages almost 25,000 kilometers of high-voltage lines in the Netherlands and a large part of Germany.

At that time it was already clear to the top that all other scenarios were off the table, for both The Hague and Berlin. Initially it was still hoped that Berlin would settle for a minority interest, but that was against better judgement. According to an internal TenneT document, an agreement between the Netherlands and Germany on the unbundling must be reached on March 28. That is usually the right time to officially announce the news.

The leakage of project Ampere set a lot in motion on Wednesday. Responsible minister Sigrid Kaag (Finance, D66) called Manon van Beek, the highest boss of TenneT, indignantly the same morning: why was the news on the street?

The chairman of the board himself tried to reassure the more than 6,000 employees via an internal e-mail on Wednesday morning. In it, Van Beek said that he could not comment on the reports because negotiations were still ongoing. She announced that she would provide clarity as soon as possible.

‘Raking money’

Unrest also arose among MPs. The sale of the German branch of the network company is a sensitive issue, because it is precisely the German-Dutch combination of activities that would provide households and companies with financial benefits in their own country. The network tariffs would be lower as a result of ‘economies of scale’. And a combined Dutch-German Tennet would also be crucial for the success of the energy transition. Tennet, as it is now, is also seen by some as an ‘international champion’. The company has always made significant profits in recent years. Last year was the first loss, due to higher costs to keep the electricity grid in balance. These costs are later recouped through the tariffs.

Henri Bontenbal of coalition party CDA said in return for BNR not immediately enthusiastic about the forced sale, and that it gave him “silver feelings”. According to him, the combined Tennet ensures “progress in the field of offshore wind energy and there is also a return on it”. Senator Martin van Rooijen of 50Plus spoke of “typical short-term thinking” of the Ministry of Finance – “raking in money”. And Tom van der Lee (GroenLinks) called on the Minister of Finance to provide clarification as soon as possible in a private briefing. The House of Representatives expects that to happen within two weeks.

At the same time, Germany and owner the Netherlands have serious arguments for a full sale of TenneT Germany. As early as September 2019, then Minister of Finance Wopke Hoekstra indicated that the risks for the treasury were becoming too great. More than 5 billion euros are now being invested annually in TenneT’s power network, two-thirds of which is spent on the German branch.

For more than three years, therefore, there has been intermittent talks about the sale of the German branch of TenneT, and last autumn, at the initiative of Berlin, the talks gained momentum. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the cessation of gas supplies by Gazprom have made energy sovereignty a serious issue.

Favorable yield

In short, the timing for a sale is excellent, proponents will conclude. In addition, any pain in The Hague can be alleviated with a yield of perhaps 25 billion euros. The German network was bought thirteen years ago for 1.1 billion euros. The increase in value is partly a result of (Dutch) investments, but also of the increased strategic value of power networks: due to the emphasis on sustainable power, balancing the grid requires much more effort.

On the other hand, TenneT’s arguments against a split-up. In 2010, the company doubled in size after it took over more than 11,000 kilometers of high-voltage cables from energy company EON. EON had to put this network on display by order of the then European Commissioner for Competition Neelie Kroes, because the group started to become too dominant after several takeovers. The same EON is now the parent company of the Dutch market leader Essent.

Since 2010, according to a calculation by TenneT itself, 2 to 3 billion euros in synergy benefits have been achieved. The state has also received approximately 1 billion euros in dividends – entirely thanks to the German branch. As a monopolist, TenneT cannot make a profit in the Netherlands.

In addition, TenneT says that with the current size it is of extra value for sustainability. Additional power can be transported from wind farms in the North Sea to German users without barriers. On the other hand, says Groningen professor Machiel Mulder (Energy Economics) that both countries can now invest more money in their own network. “That is actually good for the energy transition. Especially for Germany, which has many bottlenecks.”

Out of Champions League

At the beginning of last week, the top of the board had a ‘away day’ to discuss the forced sale, according to the Tennet document. They met on the site of the Chemelot industrial complex in Limburg. After a “fireside chat” with Chemelot director Loek Radix, they shared the “Christmas reflections” and discussed the “consequences and possibilities” of a full takeover by Germany. Also, ‘a first picture’ would be formed for which the proceeds could be used.

The document shows the difficult position Tennet will be in as a result of the sales plans. The state-owned company officially has nothing to say about its future, but will have to defend the chosen route externally. In the proposed communication strategy, this leads to a complicated balancing act. “Until now, our external framing has always been that our cross-border activities are of strategic advantage to the Netherlands,” the internal document reads. “We will now have to soften the image that Tennet is being reduced to a national player (no longer in the Champions League). […] credible answers and more substantial arguments.”

The takeover is completely in line with the new German thinking after the Russian attack on Ukraine

It is very different for the soon to be divested German division. Unlike in the Netherlands, the takeover in Germany will only be welcomed, thinks Tennet. “Acquiring a controlling interest in the German branch is completely in line with the new German thinking after the Russian attack on Ukraine, the Zeitenwende.” Germany, the only EU country to have completely outsourced such essential infrastructure to foreign hands, has wanted that control back since the energy crisis. Outwardly, the step can be communicated as a ‘correction to a system error’.

Moreover, the Netherlands is less willing to invest in upgrading TenneT’s German grids and in Germany there is also little resistance to the ‘framing’ that a takeover can accelerate the energy transition in their own country. In short, the step will be able to count on “overwhelming support” politically.

A spicy question is to what extent internal relations have come under pressure as a result of the plans. The top of Tennet is half Dutch and half German, the management layers directly below are also balanced in terms of nationality. The Dutch at the top of the company, including top woman Manon van Beek, may think differently about the upcoming divorce than the Germans, including financial director Arina Freitag.

A source within the company emphasizes that the company’s leadership has only become closer together as a result of the forced split. “Just after the takeover, there were certainly some Germans who thought: what are all those Dutch people doing here. But the entire top sees the benefits of complementing each other.”