A witness from Reuters said that some of the Americans who were released by the government of President Nicolas Maduro in the deal arrived at a military base in San Antonio, Texas.

The Americans were released in exchange for the United States releasing Maduro's ally, Colombian businessman Alex Saab, who received a pardon from US President Joe Biden and returned to Venezuela on Wednesday as well.

Maduro also agreed to release at least 20 people linked to the opposition from prisons.

American prosecutors accused Saab of embezzling about $350 million from Venezuela via the United States, in a scheme that included bribing Venezuelan government officials, while Saab denies the accusation.

Saab has not yet been convicted, and his return to Venezuela was previously thought unlikely.

Saab, who was being held in federal prison in Miami, thanked Maduro and the Venezuelan people for his return to the country.

As part of the deal, all six Americans who the United States said were unjustly detained in Venezuela were released, along with 4 other Americans.

Officials said that Venezuela also returned to the United States fugitive Malaysian businessman Leonard Glenn Francis, known as “Fat Leonard,” who was involved in a US Navy bribery case.

US prosecutors accused Francis of giving naval officers money, luxurious meals, expensive cigarettes, and lavish parties in hotels, in exchange for contracts.

The agreement came as a result of months-long negotiations between the two countries, mediated by Qatar, and was concluded after the White House said that it was necessary to make progress in the prisoner release process in order to continue easing sanctions on the energy sector in Caracas.

The easing of sanctions was revealed in October, after the Venezuelan government agreed to hold fair elections in 2024.

Although the release of the prisoners could be considered a step by Maduro to comply with Washington's demands, Saab's return represents a victory for the Venezuelan president.

Maduro said the exchange represents a step toward a new era of diplomatic relations with the United States.