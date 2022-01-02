Two days before his celebration in the city of San Paulo to welcome the New Year last Friday evening, Neymar drew attention to what this time has nothing to do with football, when he defeated the winner of the 2011 World Series of Poker, the Brazilian Akkari, who descended from the grandfather of Hajar from the city of Tripoli in the north of Lebanon to Brazil At the beginning of the last century.

As for the Arabs, he appeared in pictures he published on Instagram on Saturday, and one of them looked somewhat similar to the Egyptian artist, Mohamed Ramadan, although the 34-year-old actor is four years older than the striker of the French club “Paris Saint-Germain” and the Brazilian football team. according to Arabic

As for his image, similar to Muhammad Ramadan, we see him raising his finger in the way the actor raises it when he performs the song “Number One”, indicating that he is the number one among the actors, although he denied this reference, a photo taken of Neymar on the evening of last December 31, when he held a party In a 7-room villa, he recently bought for more than 3 million and 300 thousand dollars in the city of São Paulo.

Neymar himself organized a local poker tournament in San Paolo, in which his friend Akkari, as well as other professionals, participated in the game that he had previously said he would play after his retirement from football.