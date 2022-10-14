Current governor and supporter of former president Lula (PT), Paulo Dantas (MDB) is targeted by the Federal Police

The current governor of Alagoas and ally of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Paulo Dantas (MDB) has 55.7% of valid votes in the 2nd round, according to a survey by Paraná Pesquisas released this Friday (14.Oct.2022).

your opponent, Rodrigo Cunha (União Brasil), currently a state senator, accounts for 44.3% of those votes, excluding the intentions of whites and nulls. Considering the total scenario, Dantas has 48.1% and Cunha, 38.2%. Voided votes add up to 7.4% and 6.4% of respondents do not know or have not responded. read the intact (456 KB) of the survey.

Dantas was removed from office on Tuesday (11.Oct.) by order of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) for being the target of an operation by the PF (Federal Police). The investigation runs under secrecy and investigates crimes of criminal organization, embezzlement and money laundering. read the intact (93 KB) of the communiqué on the decision of the STJ minister Laurita Vaz.

In an act with Lula on Thursday (Oct. 13), in Maceió, Dantas stated that he is a clean slate and that “owes nothing to justice”. The former president, on the other hand, stated that he would not get involved in the case, but opined that “everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”.

The research was carried out by Paraná Researchwith resources from TV Pajuçara, through personal interviews. There were 1,510 interviews in 34 municipalities from October 9 to 13, 2022 and cost BRL 30,000.00. The margin of error is 2.6 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. The TSE registration is AL-08594/2022.

