The bad news in the Cruz Azul team does not stop. And it is that after continuing without winning in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, and after suffering a somersault in his debut in the Leagues Cup against Inter Miami, now one of his best footballers, Rodrigo Huescasis injured.
It was precisely in the match against Inter Miami where the young youth squad player was injured, for which he broke ranks and returned to Mexico City for a more in-depth medical assessment and to determine the severity of the injury.
How long will he be off the courts?
The Cruz Azul team made a publication on their social networks detailing the case. In the report, it is indicated that Huescas presents a medial collateral ligament strain in the right knee, for which reason he would be out of the soccer fields. 4 to 6 weeks.
“After the studies carried out on our player Rodrigo Huescas, it has been determined that he presents a strain of the medial collateral ligament in the right knee.”you can read.
“His rehabilitation program is already beginning; reintegrating into the training sessions of the squad will depend on their evolution ”, the statement ends.
In this way, Cruz Azul suffered a significant loss to face the next games of the Leagues Cup. For now, coach Ricardo Ferretti’s pupils are already preparing for their next commitment, which will be on Saturday, July 29, against Atlanta United, on the field of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, at 5:00 p.m. sharp.
