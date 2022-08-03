Abu Dhabi Police and the Joint Traffic Safety Committee, chaired by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, carried out an awareness workshop for taxi drivers and delivery bike drivers “Talabat”, “Delivero” and “Americana” in the city of Al Ain, on traffic safety, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Center.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, Brigadier General Muhammad Dhahi Al-Hamiri, stressed that the proactive awareness aims to raise the taxi transport sector to the highest levels, pointing out to alert drivers of the importance of ensuring the safety of taxis and adhering to the traffic law, reducing speeds, increasing attention, buckling the seat belt and not being busy with the phone while driving. Driving in a manner that reflects the civilized image of taxi transportation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for the public and visitors.

Deputy Director of Al Ain Traffic Department, Lt. Col. Saif Mohammed Al Ameri, stated that the initiative focused on raising the level of traffic awareness among taxi drivers and delivery bike drivers, and was presented in Arabic, English and Urdu, as part of the department’s plans to spread awareness of traffic safety and adherence to traffic laws, regulations and rules by various means and limit. from traffic accidents.

The Director of the Public Relations Branch of the Al Ain Traffic Department in Abu Dhabi, Major Khaled Al-Azizi, gave an awareness lecture that focused on not stopping suddenly for any reason, adhering to the specified speeds, increasing attention, buckling the seat belt, not being preoccupied with the phone while driving, and adhering to traffic laws and regulations.

The participants from the Integrated Transport Center called for the necessity to adhere to the use of personal protective equipment while driving for delivery bike drivers to avoid serious injuries and deaths, to adhere to the lane, not to use the phone while driving, and to leave a safe distance while driving between or near vehicles in order to enhance their safety and the safety of road users.

The workshop witnessed a positive interaction from drivers and company representatives, confirming their full readiness to cooperate with the Abu Dhabi Police, and expressing their thanks and gratitude for the efforts made by the Joint Traffic Safety Committee and the Abu Dhabi Police General Command in spreading traffic and security awareness.