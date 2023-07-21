The Abu Dhabi Municipality organized an awareness campaign that included all areas falling within the jurisdiction of the sub-municipalities in Abu Dhabi and its suburbs.

This unified campaign comes within the framework of the municipality’s keenness to enhance social responsibility towards confronting distortions in the public appearance, and to develop patterns of participation and cooperation with the community to make cities more beautiful and free from any kind of public distortions. She emphasized that leaving vehicles of all kinds neglected in public facilities, squares, and between residential neighborhoods has negative environmental effects, obstructs traffic, and contributes to distorting the civilized appearance of the city.