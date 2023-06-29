In the last ten years, Italians have substantially changed their eating habits in favor of a healthier and more sustainable food lifestyle: the percentage of those who declared they were more aware of their diet rose from 61% to 91% : a signal that confirms how much what was initially a trend has become a lifestyle to all intents and purposes. Among the targets most sensitive to this issue, surprisingly, the Senior population (80%), which exceeds the Millennials (61%) and the GenZ (52%) who have always been champions of this philosophy. These are the data that emerged from Samsung’s new Trend Radar, created in collaboration with Human Highway, a market research institute specializing in the analysis of changes in human relationships produced by technology and the digital world, focused on the role of technology in the conscious for Italians, both for their own well-being and to reduce waste as much as possible.

Today when it comes to healthy eating habits, well-being and sustainability go hand in hand and are conceived as values ​​that must be handed down to the little ones. In fact, almost all the people (94%) answered that it is already necessary to teach children a more conscious food culture. Equally widespread is the awareness that it is not enough just to eat well, but it is necessary to have a healthy and sporty lifestyle (94%) and that a healthy lifestyle also means adopting a healthy diet (93%). Shifting the focus more to food sustainability, 92% of the sample agrees that there is excessive waste of food, 89% that everyone needs to change their eating habits to safeguard the Earth, 89% that it is essential to consume seasonal foods. The Trend Radar has highlighted how much technology is the main ally in this area. Specifically, Italians turn to devices or household appliances to search for content related to food (91% of the sample), to follow a healthy lifestyle (90%) and to have a sustainable diet (88%), data distributed in uniformly for all generations.

People are especially attentive to how they store food in the refrigerator to preserve it at its best (38%) and use appliances that help cook food in a healthy way (30%). The desire to promote conscious eating is reflected in various activities that do not revolve only around cooking or preservation: 34% of those interviewed also consult video content to learn new recipes or to gather information on food (23%), while a respondents out of four say they would like to have dedicated apps that can suggest recipes based on their needs. In this case the differences by age are significant: the functions of the refrigerator are especially important for Seniors (54%), such as the use of appliances for healthy cooking (35%), which sees the Adult target following (32% ). GenZ, on the other hand, uses apps more: the younger ones would like them personalized and able to suggest dedicated recipes (41.3%) or which can track calories and indicate the nutritional benefits of foods, and which include videos to learn new recipes and collect information on food (35%).

Nearly one in two respondents search for recipes online (48%), watch cooking TV shows (46%) and read restaurant reviews (45%). In this case it is the GenZ that excels with the highest percentages: for 58% of the very young it is absolutely normal to look for recipes online (against only 43% of the Seniors), look for reviews on a restaurant before going there (52%) or look at videos of food bloggers on social networks (37%). Seniors are those who most watch recipes on TV (50%), while Millennials are those who most photograph and post recipes (21%). Speaking of appliances, once again it emerges that the refrigerator is the key appliance (94% of the sample) for maintaining a healthy and sustainable food lifestyle. 86% place them on different shelves according to the type, 85% even take great care in arranging them according to their expiry date. To support them in this operation, in their dreams there is, even more, a refrigerator capable of signaling which products are expiring (72.3% of the sample) or that would help them know what it contains, even when it is away from home (67.1%) and thus be able to always have everything under control.

Great attention is also paid to the oven, which with 91% settles in second position after the refrigerator and which satisfies the needs of Italians for optimal healthy cooking. 77% prefer to cook in the oven because it’s healthier and 63% prefer steaming and to maintain the nutritional properties. However, the combination of food and technology is not limited to the kitchen environment. In fact, smartphones and PCs/computers follow, very important for one out of two respondents and Smart TVs and smartwatches, mentioned by one out of three, each with a different role depending on age and daily routine. Going deeper into the aspect of the differences between generations, if we talk about the kitchen, the refrigerator and oven are very important for a healthy eating style at all ages, with higher percentages for Seniors and GenZ, since they live more at home during meals. Smartphones and smartwatches decrease in importance with increasing age but remain daily companions for the youngest (58% and 39%). PCs and computers also remain important for GenZ (51%) who, spending a lot of time studying, find it more convenient to use them to consult videos, advice and recipes. Millennials, on the other hand, rely more on Smart TVs to do so (38%).