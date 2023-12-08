The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, an entity affiliated with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, which is concerned with strengthening the public health and preventive health system in the emirate, organized, as part of its participation in the Conference of the Parties (COP28), an event entitled “Sustainability Champions Activity Book,” intended for children who are visitors of the important global event. This is in cooperation with the Department of Education and Knowledge Abu Dhabi.

The event aims to educate children about practices that support sustainability goals and achieve desired behavioral change through entertaining activities and intelligence questions that test children’s understanding of the educational material in the electronic booklet, which includes some activities, including coloring, sorting waste, growing plants, and raising awareness about rationalizing water consumption and preserving natural resources.

As part of its participation in the Conference of the Parties (COP28), the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center are reviewing the most prominent initiatives and programs for sustainable health care, while highlighting the impact of climate change on three main pillars that are of great importance for achieving the sustainability of health care services, which are the impact of climate change. On individuals, society, and the health care system as a whole.

Young visitors can experience the interactive experience at Abu Dhabi Department of Health platform No. 59 in the “Green Zone”, within the Technology and Innovation Centre.