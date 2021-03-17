Awards Tuula Kinnarinen receives recognition for promoting scientific journalism – “Spirit and blood on the side of the reader”

The editorial secretary of Tiede magazine received the Salli Award for Helsinki Journalists.

17.3. 18:00

Science magazine delivery secretary Tuula Kinnarinen awarded for his work to promote Finnish scientific journalism. The prestigious Salli Prize is awarded by the Helsinki Region Journalists (HSJ).

Kinnarinen is the soul of Science magazine, which has dedicated its 35-year career in journalism to popularizing science. Kinnar is praised for his journalistic persecution, language skills and extensive knowledge of science.

Science is one of the most widely read magazines in Finland. Tuula Kinnarinen has been building the magazine’s success since 1986.

“The same tremendous career in journalism is hardly made anymore,” points out the editor-in-chief of Tiede magazine Jukka Ruukki.

Kinnarinen is a compassionate co-worker – and as a healer of a colleague’s text, kindly ruthless.

“Tuula Kinnarinen is an infinitely skilled editor who is on the reader’s side in spirit and blood. Together with the author, he is able to sharpen even the most difficult things in a form that is comprehensible to the general public. ”

Thanks to her long experience, Tuula has a great ability to perceive what a single research news or piece of information means and put it in its proper proportions.

“It’s a golden trait in a science journalist,” says Ruukki.

Kinnarinen has also monitored the interests of other journalists in positions of trust both at his workplace and in the Finnish Association of Journalists.

Second the winner is a journalist Veli-Pekka Leppänen. He is known as a history expert who masters book reviews, personal interviews and obituaries. Leppänen, who has earned a position as a non-fiction writer, has held positions of trust in HSJ and the Association of Journalists.

Allow award can be awarded for a major work in the field, life work or creating a good spirit in the work community. The prize is 2,000 euros.