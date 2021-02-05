Awards Tollander Prize, € 40,000, for author and philosopher Fredrik Lång for research on the Protestant spirit

In total, Svenska litteratursällskapet awards 26 authors of literature, research, drama and visual arts on Runeberg Day.

One in Finland of the greatest literary recognitions, the Karl Emil Tollander Prize, € 40,000, has been awarded to writer and philosopher Fredrik Långille (b. 1947) Geosophists or Bilder on the ground. The history of the genome is limited.

The work, published by Förlaget, continues where the German philosopher went Max Weberin renowned Protestant ethics and the spirit of capitalism (1904) remained. The book examines why Protestantism became dominant in northern Europe in particular?

Eight books on Lång’s extensive and versatile production have been translated into Finnish. The latest is Image and idea (Bild och tanke om om kategoriala seendets Genesis, 1999), published by So & So in 2017 Jarkko S. Tuusvuori as a translation.

Last year, the author received the Tollander Prize Monika Fagerholm from his novel Vem dödade Bambi? (suom. Who Killed Bambi?) and his life’s work. The better-known Finlandia Prize is worth less, 30,000 euros.

In all Svenska litteratursällskapet i Finland (SLS) has now highlighted 26 laureates who have earned merit in the fields of literature, research, drama and the visual arts. The prize money totals 316,000 euros.

Johanna Boholm receives a prize of € 20,000 for a collection of poems Inna and the novel Papp mixed Joakim Groth the same amount from the play Vi är bara mänskor.

The next largest amount, € 18,000, was awarded Henrik Knifille From the biography of Göran Schildt Två liv (suom. Two lives) and To Milja Sarkola novel Mitt Kapital, which he originally wrote in Finnish under the name My capital and then in Swedish.