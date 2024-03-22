Awards | Today, the Jussi awards are given to the best domestic films – IS's live broadcast from the red carpet is underway

The TV broadcast of the gala starts at 19:30. HS will show IS's live broadcast from the red carpet of the gala from around 16:15.

Film industry the annual Jussi awards are awarded today to the best domestic films. Jussi awards are awarded in 16 categories.

Collected the most nominations Tia Kouvon directed by the film Mummola, which is nominated for a total of 11 Jussi awards. Jalmari Helanderin directed by Sisu received nine nominations. The nominations for the main awards are also very prominent Aki Kaurismäki directed by Dead leaves.

MTV3 televises the Jussi gala from 19:30. The gala will be held at the Cable Factory in Helsinki.

The Jussi awards are distributed by Filmiaura, the association of film industry professionals. Jussi is known to be Europe's oldest film award. For the first time, these recognitions were awarded in 1944.