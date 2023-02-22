Stellantis has announced that in 2023 it will distribute a record amount of 2 billion euros to employees from around the world in recognition of their contribution to the 2022 financial results and the achievements of the Company both globally and locally. In Italy employees will receive 1,879 eurosin two tranches, in February and April.

Stellantis has achieved outstanding results in 2022 and for this reason has decided to prepare an award for its employees, in a year that has put a strain on the global automotive industry with continuous supply chain limitations.

The year also marked the launch of the strategic plan Give Forward 2030. The prize amounts to 2 billion euros.

Stellantis employees in Italy also receive an award that corresponds to 1,879 euros, linked to the reference contractual remuneration. In fact, the bonus goes to the workers to whom the Specific Collective Labor Agreement (CCSL)and is disbursed in two tranches, in February and April.

In particular, employees to whom the CCSL is applied enjoy an average bonus equal to 6% of salarywhich corresponds on average to 1,429 euros gross, to which will be added the extraordinary recognition of 450 euros gross, equal to approximately 2% of the reference average salary. It is therefore an overall average disbursement equal to8%.

“Thanks to the record results obtained by Stellantis in 2022, we will distribute to our employees worldwide more than 2 billion euros in profit sharing and variable bonuses – he has declared Carlos TavaresCEO of Stellantis – this is 200 million more than last year and is a fair recognition for the contribution of all Stellantis employees to the growth of Stellantis in a very challenging economic context. When the company does well, all employees do well: this is the foundation of our culture of payment for performance”.

