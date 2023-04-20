Awards | The Finnish emergency dispatcher received an international award: The man’s rescue from the opening was considered a miracle

Emergency center operator Sirpa Moilanen talked to the person who fell into the opening for almost an hour on the phone.

Finn emergency operator Sirpa Moilanen on Wednesday received the Eena award from the European emergency number organization for particularly meritorious work.

Moilanen helped save a man who was skiing alone and fell into an opening in the forest in January 2022.

A middle-aged man had gone cross-country skiing along the forest road. When he had crossed the deep ditch, the ice gave way and the man fell into the opening. However, he was able to contact the emergency number 112 with a wet phone.

During the entire rescue operation, about 57 minutes, Moilanen was in voice contact with the caller of the emergency call, and encouraged him to fight against the cold. It was about 15 kilometers to the nearest town, it was five degrees below zero outside and the water was four degrees.

According to the emergency center, it is a downright miracle that the person was rescued alive from the water.

“The caller of the emergency call was scared, cold, and he knew that he was in danger of freezing to death in the cold water. I was his only connection to get help, so it was important to keep him on the line,” Moilanen says in the announcement.

of the emergency center according to, without the determined action of the emergency center operator, the man who fell into the opening would have been searched for in the wrong place at first.

In addition, without Moilanen’s encouragement, the caller of the emergency call would hardly have been able to fight on the edge of the opening.

Moilanen says he has worked as an emergency room operator for 20 years.

“I was wondering what I could do to help stay warm. I decided that jogging would be a good way – first one arm, then the other leg, I gave him simple instructions. After the rescuers set foot on the terrain, I asked the emergency caller to shout for help a few times, and then take a break. The actions were very small.”

According to Moilanen, the case showed how the activities of the authorities can be seamless cooperation.