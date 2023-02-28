Awards | The Finnish Cultural Fund awarded three prizes of 40,000 euros for significant cultural works

Architect Benito Casagrande, musician Pekka Kuusisto and doctor of chemistry Mirja Salkinoja-Salonen each received a prize of 40,000 euros.

The Finnish Cultural Foundation handed out three awards for significant cultural works on Monday.

Born in Turku in 1942, Casagrande is awarded the award for respecting history. Casagrande has played a key role in revitalizing Turku’s old urban milieu, among other things.

Kuusisto is awarded for an exceptionally versatile career. Born in 1976, Kuusisto has had an international career and today he is seen more and more often as an orchestra leader.

Salkinoja-Salose, born in 1940 and emeritus professor of microbiology at the University of Helsinki, is awarded the award for a remarkable scientific career. Salkinoja-Salonen’s work combines technical, chemical and microbiological research.