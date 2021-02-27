Awards The Cultural Foundation awarded the largest sum to academician Kaisa Häkkinen, violin teacher Mauno Järvelä and artist Kuutti Lavonen

Each prize of the Finnish Cultural Foundation is 35,000 euros.

Finnish Cultural Foundation presented three grand prizes for significant cultural works on Saturday, February 27th.

The awards went to the academician Kaisa Häkkinen, violin teacher Mauno Järvelä and a visual artist Kuutti Lavonen. Each prize is worth 35,000 euros.

To Kaisa Häkkinen the award was given, according to the press release, for “peeling layers of language, explanations of words”.

Kaisa Häkkinen (b. 1950) was Professor of Finnish at the University of Turku from 1999 until her retirement in 2015. Häkkinen was also the head of the subject and the Dean of the Faculty of Humanities.

As a researcher, Häkkinen has studied the development of the Finnish language in particular. Häkkinen has been interested in, for example, old words and their origins.

Häkkinen has written several books on the subject, among others The etymological dictionary of modern Finland. It tells us where our basic words come from, what kind of strata there are in our language, what can be deduced from the vowel and circulation of words, and what is borrowed in our literary language, what is old. His work Basics of linguistics has served as an entrance exam book at almost all universities.

Häkkinen has been a columnist for the Science magazine since 2004.

Häkkinen has been awarded several times over the years. Häkkinen received the state award for information disclosure in 2005 from the book The name of the bird. He was elected Professor of the Year in 2007, and last November he was appointed Academician.

Fiddler and violin teacher Mauno Järvelä (b. 1949) was awarded the Cultural Foundation Prize for “Savior of Tradition, Teacher of Happy Playing”.

Born in Kaustinen, Järvelä studied violin at the Sibelius Academy and began his career at the Finnish National Opera and the Radio Symphony Orchestra.

Since 1978, Järvelä has worked as a violin teacher at the Central Ostrobothnia Conservatory and the Kaustinen Music High School, and since 1985 as a music teacher at the Perhonjoki Valley Citizens’ College. The keyboard pedagogy developed by Järvelä on the basis of the Caustic folk music tradition is well known in Finland, Europe, America, China and South Africa.

Järvelä has been awarded for his life’s work with the State Prize for Children’s Culture, the Pro Finlandia Prize, the Finland Prize and the 1st class Knight’s Badge of the Order of the North Star, awarded by the King of Sweden.

Kuutti Lavonen (b. 1960) was awarded for “the art of holiness, the depiction of humanity”.

Lavonen is a painter, graphic artist, photographer, professor and poet. He has studied in northern Italy at the Istituto Superiore per le Industrie Artistiche, the School of the Finnish Academy of Arts and the University of Lapland. At the Academy of Fine Arts, Lavonen worked as a professor of graphic art from 1999 to 2003.

He has worked as a visual artist since 1978, raising the profile of Finnish visual art both nationally and internationally. Lavonen’s works can be found in prestigious collections in Sweden, France and Spain.

Lavonen’s most famous works are the mural of the Vaasa City Theater, together Osmo Rauhalan The painting and decoration works of Tyrvää Church and the paintings of the wing altar device of Tartu’s Paul Church.

Lavonen has also worked as a visual art writer for Helsingin Sanomat and Taide magazine, among others.