Awards | The city person of the year is Tatyana Pitchulina from Espoo, who helps Ukrainians

The benefactor has helped Ukrainians who fled the war from Ukraine to Finland in many ways.

in Espoo resident Ukrainian Tatyana Pitchulina has been selected as City Person of the Year 2022. The selection was made by the Association of City Journalists.

Pitchulina is known as a versatile helper of Ukrainians. When Russia started the war of aggression against Ukraine last February, Pitchulina, who is from Lviv, was involved in founding Ukraine Aid in Suomenoja, Espoo.

Other founders were Ira Hammerman and Ritva-Liisa Luomaranta.

At Ukraine Aid’s aid point, volunteers offered people who fled the war in Ukraine, in addition to conversational assistance, food, hygiene products, clothes, shoes, dishes, toys, games and sports equipment.

Now the Association of Ukrainians in Finland continues to operate in the shopping center Lippulaivan Ukraine Center.

Pitchulina was also organizing a recruitment event aimed at Ukrainians at Espoo’s Metro Arena, the Association of Urban Journalists says.

1,300 Ukrainians and more than 60 companies participated in the October event.

In addition, Pitchulina has helped Ukrainians with language translation and interpretation. He has prepared a course dealing with Finnish working life rights and responsibilities and put it together Heidi Eloranta with a Finnish-Ukrainian pocket dictionary.

The mother of two children and an entrepreneur moved to Finland in 1996 to study.

Pitchulina says that she feels being selected as City Citizen of the Year as a great honor.

“I can’t describe in words how much it means to me. I am really grateful and feel entitled to represent all the people of Espoo who were involved in this activity.”

According to Pitchulina, the kindness of the people surprised me.

“We were flooded with donations every day from people, ordinary people from Espoo. The action ran as if by itself. It feels beautiful. In the midst of all this war and terror, there is light. People have a tendency towards goodness and a big heart.”

City reporters the association has chosen the City Person of the Year 26 times now. With the selection, the association wants to highlight people who want to improve people’s well-being without asking.

Most recently, the city journalists chose the person who solved the Helsinki mystery explosion as the City Citizen of the Year Jaakko Visurin. An animal has also been awarded once, namely the Bubi hummingbird.

Correction 28.12. at 4:57 p.m. The booger’s name is Bubi, not Bobi.