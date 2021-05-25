Awards The cartoon was awarded the State Foreign Translator Award for the first time: Kirsi Kinnunen was awarded for her merits in France

“Everything I’ve done is based on being part of French,” says Kinnunen, who has translated about 70 Finnish albums.

Brittany the phone tells us that “it twists like a worm on a hook when suddenly someone notices and thanks for what has been done for granted for so long, over 20 years”.

The sound is heard To Kirsi Kinnunen (b. 1960). The Ministry of Education and Culture has awarded him the State Prize for Foreign Translators, 15,000 euros.

“Kinnunen’s work has opened doors for our comic book makers in French publishing houses where Kinnunen is known and trusted,” the explanatory statement states. “It’s also especially great that in the big comic book country of France, Kinnunen’s French has received a lot of attention.”

“My very first spontaneous reaction was that this is a recognition of the entire Finnish comic,” Kinnunen continues.

The award, given since 1975, now goes to a comic book translator for the first time.

“Should we worry about that only now?” Kinnunen ponders and replies, “No, yes, now you can only rejoice, that at last!”

In all 33 French publishers have published Finnish comics, and most of them are Kinnunen’s contacts.

Translated by Kinnunen, for example Aapo Rapin, Ville Rannan, Marko Turusen mixed Petteri Tikkanen the books have over the years been involved in the official competition of the Angoulême Comics Festival in pursuit of various awards.

At the start of this year Tiitu Takalon Me, Mikko and Annikki (or Hi, Mikko et Annikki) won the Grand Prix Artémisia, which is awarded annually to the best work by a female comic book creator.

The cartoon crowd gathers for the Angoulême festival around the world. As for the market, pretty much everything happens there.

“Nowadays I send an email to publishers and ask for an appointment, no one refuses,” Kinnunen says.

Over the course of four or five days, several dozen different publishers can hear a presentation of the Finnish comic.

“Usually, each of them is interested in one of the works I present and asks for material about it.”

Sound uncomplicated. However, Kinnunen, who grew up in the “Kuusamo desert”, has come a long way.

“Everything I’ve done has come from being part of French. First I was asked to work for the Tampere Film Festival, then for the Kemi cartoon festivals. ”

The latter request dates back to the late 1980s. French cartoonists needed interpreting help.

As Kemi was the Finnish center of comics at that time, Kinnunen also got to know Finnish authors there.

“When I moved to France, all the familiar Finns asked to promote their works to get there. After all, it had to start doing agent work – all the way of trial and error. ”

The start hit a good seam. France had just begun to consciously seek out novelties beyond the successors of its own Franco-Belgian classical school.

“Pure volunteering has been my job as a cartoon agent, so I have to focus my meetings on Angoulême.”

With Kinnuselta asks a favorite of his 70 or so works in French, the result is a little panic.

“Usually it wasn’t until a week later that I came up with something that I would definitely take with me to a desert island. But I must say that for example Hanneriina Moisseisen Isthmus raised tears of movement in his eyes. ”

This brings about the practical challenge of an agent’s work between two cultures.

“When I was excited, I thanked Kannas a strong expression in Angoulême and I said I cried as I read it, I got a very slow look from a French publisher: so you cried and now you want me to publish. ”

Kirsi Kinnunen laughs warmly:

“I should have remembered that this particular argument doesn’t work in this very culture.”

Other reasons our agent came up with, for Isthmus entered the French market under the name La Terre Perdue in 2018 and soon received the award for best historical comic, the Prix Artémisia Mémoire.