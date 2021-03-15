Awards The anger mail received by the researchers got Esa Väliverronen and Kai Ekholm to write a book on freedom of science, and now the book was awarded the Science Book of the Year

Confidence in science is rising, although investment in research is declining, says Professor of Communication Esa Väliverronen.

Although The aircraft is thick with alternative facts, the communications professor said Esa Väliverronen is optimistic.

He has been involved in conducting science barometers, which show that science is valued in Finland, although research is questioned elsewhere and the expertise of researchers is ignored.

“Confidence in science is strong in us, it is also reflected in the corona crisis. The very rapid development of vaccines has certainly contributed to the appreciation of science. As people’s level of education rises, so does the value of science. ”

Science however, freedom is challenged in many directions.

Concerns include declining R&D investment, the instrumentalisation of science and researchers an increase in hate speech, harassment and intimidation.

It got Väliverrosen to write a book on the freedom of science together Kai Ekholmin with.

“The purpose of hate mail and intimidation is to silence researchers and even get them to change their research topic. This applies in particular to highly emotional research topics such as immigration, multiculturalism, and environmental and often health issues. ”

According to Väliverronen, environmental research in particular has been downplayed and efforts have been made to silence it internationally, for example in the United States and Canada.

Intermediate still would not speak of the time after the truth.

“It’s more about a lack of trust. Donald Trumpin or Viktor Orbánin represented by authoritarian populism communicates that science is a project or plot of the liberal elite. Still, not all critics are strangers to all science, it is rather a selective approach to science. ”

“Post-truth” is, according to Väliverros, a symptom, not a cause. He recalls that the mistrust of science and experts is rooted in a wide range of frustrations, the causes of which should be sought to be understood.

Science freedom & freedom of speech of the researcher In addition to the freedom of science, the work deals with, among other things, political and economic manipulation that undermines the independence of research institutes.

The instrumentalisation of science is another major development that worries about the tax. Science is highly expected to bring economic benefits, innovations and solutions to societal problems.

“Science does play an important role in these, but if research is instrumentalized, it may not produce desirable solutions. Long basic research usually leads to better societal benefits. ”

The Science Book of the Year award, awarded by the Finnish Association of Science Publishers and the delegation of scientific societies, is 25,000 euros. The winner was chosen by the docent Oula Silvennoinen, docent Tommi Tenkanen and professors Soile Veijola.

The selection criteria praise Väliverronen and Ekholm for their work on publicity.

“We think it’s not just a science book, it’s a non-fiction book for the general public. However, science is a very important part of society and culture, ”says Väliverronen.