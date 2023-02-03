Awards | Singer Bess was awarded artist of the year at the Emma gala

Prizes are awarded in a total of 26 categories.

Evening At the Emma gala, the singer Bess was the first to be awarded, who received the artist of the year award.

Bess participated in the New Music Competition last year, where she placed third with a song Ram bam bam.

The band won the Rock of the Year 2022 award Litku Klementi on the album Unauthorized stay.

At the Emma gala, last year’s most successful artists and music industry professionals are awarded. Prizes are awarded in a total of 26 categories.

The first Emma awardees were already announced in January. Golden Emma was awarded To Tapio Korjus and special Emma Cheers to “Vicky” Rost.

The Emma gala celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The awards will be handed out at a party held in the ice rink in Helsinki.