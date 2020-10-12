Awards Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, Nobel laureates in economics – live broadcast

According to AFP news agency, the winners have been bet on Claudi Goldini, a professor at Harvard University who has studied income inequality and the position of women in the labor market, and Anne Krueger, former director of the IMF.

Economics professors at Stanford University will receive the most significant recognition today Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson their research on auction theory. The name of the award is the Central Bank of Sweden’s Economics Award Alfred Nobelin in memory and is commonly referred to as the Nobel Prize in Economics.

“Milgrom and Wilson have researched the operation of the auctions. They have utilized their findings in designing new forms of auctioning for goods and services that are difficult to sell in traditional ways, such as radio frequencies. The results of their research have benefited sellers, buyers and taxpayers around the world, ”says the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in a press release.

Award has been betting on Milgrom and Wilson for years. Wilson is Finnish Bengt Holmström dissertation supervisor. To Holmström the award was given in 2016 together Oliver Hartin with their research on contract theory.

Last year they received the award three poverty researchers: Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer. Duflo is by far the youngest laureate and only the second woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics.