Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Awards Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, Nobel laureates in economics – live broadcast

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 12, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to AFP news agency, the winners have been bet on Claudi Goldini, a professor at Harvard University who has studied income inequality and the position of women in the labor market, and Anne Krueger, former director of the IMF.

Economics professors at Stanford University will receive the most significant recognition today Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson their research on auction theory. The name of the award is the Central Bank of Sweden’s Economics Award Alfred Nobelin in memory and is commonly referred to as the Nobel Prize in Economics.

“Milgrom and Wilson have researched the operation of the auctions. They have utilized their findings in designing new forms of auctioning for goods and services that are difficult to sell in traditional ways, such as radio frequencies. The results of their research have benefited sellers, buyers and taxpayers around the world, ”says the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in a press release.

Award has been betting on Milgrom and Wilson for years. Wilson is Finnish Bengt Holmström dissertation supervisor. To Holmström the award was given in 2016 together Oliver Hartin with their research on contract theory.

Last year they received the award three poverty researchers: Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer. Duflo is by far the youngest laureate and only the second woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Siberia, victim of alarming global warming

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In