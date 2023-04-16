Awards | Kritikiikk kankunset award for the first time for a female actor

The prize, which has been awarded by the Finnish Critics Association since 1961, was awarded this year to actress and screenwriter Jonnakaisa Risto.

This one the year’s Kritiikki kankunset award is awarded to actor, screenwriter Jonnakaisa for Risto. The award was handed out at the award ceremony held on April 12 in Omapohja of the National Theatre.

This is the first time in the history of the award, which was established in 1961 and given out by the Finnish Critics Association, that a female actor was awarded. The award is given annually to a Finnish artist or group for meritorious performance or artistic breakthrough. They have received the award for actors before Kari Väänänen in 1983 and Martti Suosalo 1994.

Jonnakaisa Risto was awarded Korhonen’s portrait -contemporary puppet theater performance, which premiered at Kansallisteatteri on October 19, 2022. According to the award committee, the performance produced by Vaurioteatteri is “on the one hand a praise for the power of imagination and play, on the other hand a stinging satire of the greedy (art) world gone bad”.

The damage theater is Riston and Henna Sormusen independent professional theater group founded in 2018.