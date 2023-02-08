Thursday, February 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Awards | Kristiina Mäkelä is the capital region’s athlete of the year

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 8, 2023
in World Europe
0

Triple Jumper Kristiina Mäkelä has been chosen as the athlete of the year in the capital region.

Mäkelä won European Championship silver last summer with his jump of 14.64. The result is a new Finnish record. At the World Championships Mäkelä was ninth, and at the Kaleva Games he won the tenth World Championship gold of his career.

Mäkelä represents Orimattila’s Jymy, but has lived in Helsinki for a long time.

Received the sports performance of the year award Valtteri Filppula. Filppula was involved in winning both the Olympic gold and the World Championship gold. With the championships, he became the first Finnish hockey player in the so-called three-gold club, whose players have won the Stanley Cup, Olympic gold and World Cup gold.

The selections were made by the Helsinki Sports Journalists Association (HUT), which has awarded the best athlete in the capital region 43 times since 1980.

#Awards #Kristiina #Mäkelä #capital #regions #athlete #year

See also  Coronavirus Is it worth traveling abroad to travel abroad? At Helsinki-Vantaa, we set off with confidence
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Juve goes out in anger: in 9 they lose on penalties with Genk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result