According to the award criteria, the Little Pike trap draws on folk beliefs exceptionally fresh.

Author Juhani Karilan novel Small pike fishing (Siltala, 2019) has won the Jarkko Laine award.

According to the jury, the novel, set in Lapland, is “magical realism at its most delicious” and “draws on folk beliefs exceptionally freshly”.

“The story, teeming with special characters from lions to demons, is entertaining like a rogue novel cleverly infused with murder mystics. The hilarious narrative does not obscure but highlights serious themes: man’s relationship with nature, the search for one’s own self, guilt and love, ”the jury justifies its choice in the press release.

Jarkko Laine The prize is awarded to a domestic literary work published during the previous three calendar years.

So the nominees were works published in 2017–2019. Small pike catch in addition, the candidates were Mari Ahokoivu Oksi (Asema, 2018), Susinukke Kosolan Varisto (self-published, 2018), Miki Liukkonen O (WSOY, 2017), Matias Riikosen Evening Concierge Tours (Teos, 2019) and Jaana Seppänen Strange beetles (WSOY, 2019).

In addition to 10,000 euros, the prize includes an artist Mika Linto-Vaaran carved, Jarkko Laine named after the first work Plastic Buddha.

The Literature Prize is funded by Otava, the Otava Book Foundation, the City of Turku, the University of Turku and the WSOY Literary Foundation. The award is administered by the Jarkko Laine Society.

Earlier this year, Karilan Small pike fishing won Star Fantasy Award. At the end of last year, the novel was awarded the Kalevi Jäntti Literature Prize.