Awards HS’s Fanny Fröman received the State Disclosure Award for Children’s News: “It feels good that non-children see it as important”

Other winners include rapper Paleface, Long Play media and Jouko Aaltonen and Seppo Sivonen, who dealt with the colonial history of Sweden and Finland. The Lifetime Achievement Award went to non-fiction writer Risto Isomäki.

After a year Until 2016, he made news for the children of Helsingin Sanomat Fanny Fröman received a call from the State Disclosure Advisory Board, he did not at first believe what he heard: Children’s News State Award winner!

Fröman receives the award because he has made the world understandable to children and “awakened children and young people as social citizens”.

“I hadn’t even been able to dream of such recognition. Of course, I noticed the children’s news media to be an important target group, namely children, but feels really good that others will see it as important. My work is really motivating and inspiring, ”says Fröman.

Fröman says that in four years, children are really excited to follow the news and world events on Children’s News.

He himself has grown up with Yle’s school TV.

“I still remember the clip that told me what the Iraq war is. I learned so much from it. ”

Fröman then studied for a master’s degree in political science with a major in communication, and a master’s degree in business law with a major in business law.

“I hadn’t even thought about the news for the kids, but when I heard the idea, I was immediately sold. I thought this was needed. ”

Fröman started As a producer of children’s news when he was 24 years old and still a student.

“I had worked at Yle and Hufvudstadsbladet, and met in passing Sanoma’s Director of Communications and Culture Hanna Johteen. At that time, the editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat Päivi Anttikoski had then asked Johte where to find a young but already experienced guy to pull the Children’s News. The management had whined me, and here we are, ”Fröman said.

Fröman says that Children’s News was originally launched on the initiative of Anttikoski. In other Nordic countries, media houses already had similar publications.

“Children live in the midst of the same flood of news as adults, it is important for them to tell the world clearly. The importance of news for children was really emphasized last spring when the children went to home school. ”

During the Corona Spring, Children’s News began with daily news broadcasts that quickly garnered a large audience.

“During distance learning, children’s news broadcasts had an average of about 25,000 daily viewers on television. There were even more views online, for a total of up to 1.5 million. We asked the children to shoot videos at home where they teach each other something. The videos started to flood. ”

Prior to the Korona-time restriction measures, children’s news was broadcast once a week to Nelonen and online. The program has been closely monitored, especially in primary schools.

Last summer For the first time, the children’s news got its own editorial: the team was recruited with its own graphic artist and two journalists. It was a big investment compared to the fact that Children’s News has not actually brought any revenue to Sanomatalo.

In August, Helsingin Sanomat however, began to be published a new home subscription newspaper. The once-a-week 24-page newspaper is aimed at primary school children. It tells the main news of the week in an understandable way.

The print magazine’s interest surprised the authors. There were ten thousand pre-orders, now there are more than 14,000 subscribers. This is the first Finnish newspaper aimed specifically at children.

At first, the idea of ​​print media for digital people may seem old-fashioned, but the prejudice has proven wrong.

“Children are so used to everything that is aimed at them being digital. Suddenly a paper magazine feels extremely nice to them. ”

Printed products yes, it has been developed elsewhere for children and young people as well: the science and current affairs magazine Apu Juniori for primary school children has been published for almost two years.

Hufvudstadsbladet also began publishing a bi-weekly children’s magazine this autumn. Children’s news service launched by YLE in August Yle Mix differs from the content of Children’s News, according to Fröman, but it is clear that making social content for children and young people is now a trend.

The HS Children’s News paper magazine already has subscribers in 269 municipalities, or almost 90 per cent of Finnish municipalities.

“So this is not a phenomenon in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Our slogan could be ‘Early education from Hanko to Utsjoki’, ”says Fröman.

In five years, children’s news has expanded tremendously. Television, the network and print media have been conquered, there is no longer any sound.

“There are really no Finnish-language podcasts for children, although there are terrible ones for adults. I would be excited to develop this next, ”says Fröman.

At work most preferred are school visits where Fröman goes to tell the children about the work of the journalist. That’s when you often hear surprising things.

“Like that school children love the news. Adults easily underestimate children: they thirst for information in exactly the same way as adults. If you ask what they want more, the answer is almost always: more news on climate change. ”

Fröman is startled every time he is asked what kind of news criteria the Children’s News has.

“Of course, the news criteria are the same as for adults. The news is only applied at the age level: things are told in a way that suits children. ”

In the award criteria it is mentioned that Fröman does not “underestimate his audience but opens up current phenomena, such as the 2020 coronavirus epidemic, journalistically and without coloring”.

That is the most laborious and interesting part of the whole work: How to explain a really complex subject, such as sote reform? Children’s news tells of even nasty things, but it tries to do it in a way that doesn’t increase fear.

“Reporting terrorist attacks, for example, is always challenging. The news often requires a lot of reflection, for example on the use of terms, so that understanding does not fall into awkward words. I guess this is somewhat the same as making plain language news. ”

Fröman says that he knows that the print magazine for children’s news has also been ordered by adults who want comprehensibly written news in Finnish.

“Plain language could be increased in all media. Often, well-written stuff needs surprisingly little editing for children. Nobody needs difficult terms. ”

Children’s news the first print magazine was adorned by the president Sauli Niinistö special interview. The interviewer was 9 years old Sella Kaitala. The story told, among other things, what the President of Finland is doing. Niinistö’s interview had been a readers ’wish from the beginning of Children’s News.

“All interested child journalists can email us. The aim is for everyone to be able to try the interview once. It’s part of our agenda: it also develops media literacy. ”

Disclosure of information state awards are given for significant disclosure work that has increased citizens ’knowledge and stimulated societal debate.

The Disclosure Advisory Board awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award this year to an information and science writer To Risto Isomäki, whose main theme is environmental destruction and climate change. Isomäki is known for, among other things, his novel, which received the Finlandia nomination in 2005 Horseshoe sand.

In addition, a total of seven state awards were given for exemplary disclosure. In addition to Fanny Fröman, he received the award Anu Silfverbergin and Hanna Nikkanen led by the Long Play media, which is mentioned in the award criteria as a model for the development of quality journalism and contributes to strengthening democracy and freedom of expression.

The authors of the individual works were awarded the documentary film director Jouko Aaltonen and Docent of General History Seppo Sivonen. The award came from the work Slaves and masters, which describes the colonial history of Sweden and Finland.

Editor-in-Chief of Foreign Policy magazine Anna-Kaisa to Hiltunen recognition of the work was granted At the gates of Europe, which is the first non – fiction book in Finnish on the background and history of EU asylum policy.

A journalist-author was awarded for his works on nature and marine diversity Juha Kauppinen of the work Diversity and marine scientist Kari Myrberg and Professor Emeritus Matti Leppäranta of the work The Baltic Sea and man.

Rap artist Paleface or Karri Miettinen and Esa Salminen was awarded for his work Thirteen times tougher – a rapper’s handbook, which describes the path of rap music from a subcultural phenomenon to popularity among the masses.