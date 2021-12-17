Awards HS’s Ari Virtanen awarded Sports Journalist of the Year and HS’s specialty online magazine Digital Hit of the Year

The prizes were handed out by the Federation of Sports Journalists on Friday.

Sports journalists The association has awarded Helsingin Sanomat a sports journalist of the year Ari Virtanen. The Finnish Moment specialty online magazine, made by HS’s sports editorial office and datadesk, was awarded the Digital Hit of the Year.

In the award justification, Virtanen is said to have stood out throughout the year by doing open and varied stuff about the players of the Owls.

“Stuff that provided not only new information about individuals, but often also something to think about,” the explanatory statement said.

“Virtanen has been able to build such a confidential relationship with the Players of the Threateners that these privileged professionals dare and want to talk to him about the days and years they would like to change.”

The moment in Finland -specific online magazine was praised as a versatile publication that responded to the EM drug in a way that serves the public and takes advantage of the network’s opportunities.

“Particularly successful and interesting sections were the real-time match monitoring of the Finnish struggles and statistical articles about the games of the Owls with illustrative visualizations”; the explanatory memorandum was written.

The Association of Sports Journalists also awarded the Football Association as the Spokesperson of the Year Taru Nyholmin. As a newspaper article of the year, it was awarded Harri Pirisen a story written by seven-handed Miia from Sillman. Sillman said she was a victim of sexual abuse as a child.

The most shocking sports film of the year was Jussi Leinosen picture with danish Christian Eriksen was revived at the European Football Championship in a match against Finland. Worked for Aamulehti Tapani Salo was awarded the Lifetime Achievement as a Sports Journalist award.

