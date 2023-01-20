Awards | HS Children’s news was awarded as the best children’s program at the Venla gala

At the Venla gala, the year’s best television programs and their creators are awarded.

Helsinki Sanomit’s HS Lasten uutiset has been chosen as the children’s and youth program of the year at the currently ongoing Kultainen Venla gala.

In the series of children’s and youth programs, Luuserit and Moominlaakso were also nominated.

HS Children’s news has been produced weekly in the form of news broadcasts and magazine stories since 2016.

Lasten uutiset magazine, which can be ordered separately, appeared for the first time in August 2020. From the beginning, the background of Finland’s first newspaper for children has been the desire to promote children’s reading and literacy.

