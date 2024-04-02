The assembly 'Christ is our help', the work of José María Alcalde and Antonio Nicolás, located at Plaza del Risueño 9, won first prize, endowed with 300 euros and a diploma, in the IX Balcony and Facade Beautification Contest Holy Week 2024 , organized by the Women Brotherhood Association of Cartagena and the City Council.

The second prize, endowed with 200 euros and a diploma, was for 'Semblanza Cartagenera', installed by Pilar Herrero, Margarita Bueno and María Teresa Muñoz on the balconies of the Los Padres parish, while the third prize (100 euros and a diploma) was for the montage 'Santísimo Cristo de la Resurrección', by María del Carmen Roca and Felipa Crespo, on Calle del Carmen 53.

In addition, the montage 'Road to Jerusalem', by Santiago and Antonio Ferrer in the window of the Farmacia Sánchez Carrascosa (Calle del Aire 34), received the award for the most original decoration.

Winning balcony, 'Christ is our help' located in Plaza del Risueño.



AYTO.





The diplomas that accredit these awards and the participation of other people were delivered this Tuesday at the Town Hall, by representatives of the Cartagena City Council and the Association of Women Brotherhoods of Cartagena, organizers of the contest.

The Councilor for Equality, Cristina Mora, attended on behalf of the City Council, who wanted to thank “the association for being a facilitator in valuing the work of many Cartagena residents.” “I know that behind this contest there is a lot of work and a lot of enthusiasm to make Cartagena beautiful,” she added.

Its president, María Victoria Botí, and its secretary, Caridad Banacloig, participated as representatives of the Women Cofrades Association. The president recalled that the Women Cofrades Association has held a workshop for the third time “from which some of the projects that have participated in the contest have emerged.”

The verdict was carried out by a jury made up of Cristina Mora, Councilor for Social Policy, Family and Equality, Elena Ruiz Valderas, Director of the Roman Theater Museum of Cartagena, as well as Ángel Julio Huertas, Butler of the California Brotherhood, José Pérez Martínez and Macarena Sevilla, responsible for the Art Areas of the Marraja and Resucitado Brotherhoods, Lázaro Gomariz, Chaplain of the Socorro Brotherhood, and Caridad Banacloig, Mar Saura, Lola Hueso, María Belén Ruiz and María Victoria Botí, members of the board of directors of the Women Brotherhood Association of Cartagena.