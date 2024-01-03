However, some results are somewhat perplexing. It is not a question of questioning the titles per se, since both certainly deserve recognition, but rather the categories in which they were awarded, which almost makes one think of a sort of ironic joke on the part of the players on Steam.

The Steam Awards are derived from community votes therefore it is a popularity contest that could be subject to initiatives of this kind, if a large portion of the public points in a certain direction, but it is not easy to “organize” the vote in such a way as to pilot it on such a sample of users ample.

They were assigned in the last few hours Steam Awards 2023 which saw several titles won in a rather predictable manner but there were some awards shows that sparked some controversies like those of Starfield And Red Dead Redemption 2 so much so that it makes one think of some sort of joke on the part of the community.

A troll of Steam users?

Red Dead Online was considered so “dead” that users organized a funeral for it

The game of the year for Baldur's Gate 3 is practically a given, just as several other categories seem quite acceptable, but the awards for Starfield and Red Dead Redemption 2 cannot help but arouse suspicious.

Starfield was in fact awarded the Most Innovative Gameplay Award: although the game certainly deserves recognition, this is probably not the field in which we would have expected to see it. The lack of innovation compared to Bethesda's traditional canons, it is in fact one of the most criticized elements of the game.

Considering that most of the negative reviews that bring Starfield down a bit on Steam focus precisely on the old age of several of the game's mechanics, the idea is that the award is a sort of provocation on the part of the community.

Perhaps even more evident is the case of Red Dead Redemption 2, however: the game won the “Labor of Love Award”, which should be awarded to titles that continue to receive support intensely by the developers even after their release.

Well, Red Dead Online has been at the center of criticism from the community for years for having been essentially abandoned by Rockstar Games, complete with demonstrations and even a sort of “funeral” organized within the game to demonstrate how the players consider negatively the support shown by the team in recent years.

Even in this case, the prize seems to result more from acoordinated “trolling” action by users which does not give a real evaluation of the qualities of the game. All this casts some doubt on the actual value of the Steam Awards, but with a lively community like that of the Valve platform, a popular vote is difficult to avoid certain dynamics.