Awards | Finland was left without the Nordic Council’s art award, the environmental award went to Åland

The city of Mariehamn won the Nordic Council’s environmental award for the Nabben wetland project.

Nordic the council’s awards were handed out on Tuesday evening at the Helsinki Music Hall. The awards were distributed in five categories, in which a total of 50 works and projects were nominated. Each prize is 300,000 Danish kroner, or about 40,000 euros. In addition, the winners will receive a Nordlys award statue.

Junior- and a total of 13 works from Denmark, Finland, the Faroe Islands, Greenland, Iceland, the Sámi language region and Sweden were nominated for the Young People’s Book Award. The award was won by a Norwegian Nora Dåsnes with his comic novel Ubesvart anrop.

Finland’s candidates were Malin Kivelä, Martin Glaz Serum and Linda Bondestam picture book Om du möter en Björn mixed Riina Katajavuoren and by Martin Baltscheit picture book War of the Squirrels. The children’s and youth literature award was presented by the chairman of the board of Moomin Characters Oy Sophia Jansson.

Film award got an Icelandic movie Lamb, directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson. It was written by Jóhannsson and Sigurjón Birgir Sigurðsson. They produced the film Hrönn Kristinsdóttir and Sara Nassim. He plays the main part Noomi Rapace.

The other nominees for the film award were by Hlynur Pálmason written and directed by Godland (Denmark), Teemu Nikin written and directed by The blind man who didn’t want to see the Titanic (Finland), of Joachim Trier written and directed by The Worst Person in the World (Norway) and Maria Camila Arias and by Nathalie Álvarez Mesén written and directed by Mesén Clara Sola (Swedish). The film award was presented by the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin (sd).

Music award nominees there were a total of 12 from Denmark, Finland, the Faroe Islands, Greenland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. The award was won by a Swede Karin Rehnqvist with his composition Silent Earth for choir and orchestra.

Karin Rehnqvist from Sweden won the music prize of the Nordic Council.

Finland’s candidates were Minna Leinonen business opera Alma! mixed Yona plate A dream from which I wake up. The award was given by the recipient of the 2021 Music Award Eivør Pálsdóttir.

Literary award nominees there were a total of 14 from all Nordic countries and language areas, i.e. from Denmark, Finland, the Faroe Islands, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, the Sami language area, Sweden and Åland. The award went to a Dane Solvej Balle from his novel Om udregnig af rumfang I, II och III.

Denmark’s Solvej Balle was awarded the Nordic Council’s literature prize.

Finland’s candidates were by Kristina Carlson novel Eunuch and Kaj Korkea-ahon novel Röda rooms. Åland’s candidate was by Karin Erlandsson novel Hem. The literary award was given by a poet Jenni Haukio.

Art awards in addition, the Nordic Council awarded an environmental award, which was nominated by six projects from Denmark, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Sweden and the Åland Islands. The prize was won by the Nabben wetland in the city of Mariehamn. According to the award justification, the wetland project cleans the aquatic environment in a versatile way and has positive effects on plants and animals.

Finland’s candidate was Virtavesien hoitoydistys Virho ry. The environmental award was presented by the CEO of the company RePack, which received the environmental award in 2017 Petri Piirainen.

