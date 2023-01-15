Awards | Ani Kuusjärvi was chosen as Science Editor of the Year

The award aims to emphasize the importance of scientific publications and researched information.

A year has been selected as science editor Ani Kuusjärvi. Kuusjärvi, who has worked at the publishing company Gaudeamus since the mid-1990s, has made a name for himself especially in the publication of social and humanistic texts.

According to the selection criteria, Kuusjärvi is linguistically accurate and has an excellent sense of meanings and nuances.

A year the science editor’s award is given by the board of the Finnish Science Publishers Association. The recipient of the award can be the editor of a domestic journal or book series, or a publisher specializing in scientific publications. The purpose of the award is to give visibility to the work of science editors and, on the other hand, to emphasize the importance of researched information and the availability of information.

The science editor’s prize is 5,000 euros, and it is financed by royalties from scientific publications collected by the copyright organization Kopiosto. The award was given now for the third time.