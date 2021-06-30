It becomes a luminous beacon that lights up the country.

Alfonso Reyes, our Universal Regiomontan, said that the UANL was going to become the luminous beacon that would illuminate the north of Mexico and his prognosis is being true if we consider the awards and recognitions that the institution has recently obtained.

I, who am emotionally and chronologically involved with it, was amazed that in the international evaluation of universities, ours is number 48 among 1,756 higher education institutions in Latin America, according to EduRank 2021 and also ranking there in a difficult time, as he adapted quickly, effectively and efficiently, to virtual education.

Hence, the Autonomous University of Nuevo León and especially its rector Rogelio Garza Rivera, who is part of a chain of rectors who have given a new twist to the institution, received from the French government the Order of Academic Palms, which They are not, as I am aware from having lived there, a simple and superficial recognition, but are taken into account to grant them, a series of data that make our institution appear as something special in the development of culture that, as the research of more than a thousand researchers, professional development, social service and especially the cultural heritage that with a reduced budget due to the pandemic, achieves higher figures and therefore also receives recognition from France.

Along with these two medals, which already appear in the written annals of the history of our university, she was also awarded in agricultural development, as she was nominated as an international champion of livestock development, with the prize for her cattle and recognized with a medal of international champion for the cow, which shows the development of our university livestock.

I, who have always been involved and am the son of this great institution, am very proud because our University no longer loses itself in anonymity or frivolity in the analysis of professional recognition, but delves into the subject of cultural impregnation, of agricultural technological development and then the international ranking recognizes it among the top 40 in Latin America, in a universe of 1,500 institutions.

What I describe here, of course, has a hint of emotion and affection, but also of recognition to this group of rectors who culminate in the ecstasy of having shown that despite the pandemic, the institution consolidated and did not wane its obligation civic to train professionals and scientists with enormous cultural depth and above all the recognition of the National System of Researchers, since it gives us the title of Creative University and responsible for the scientific and technological change that the time requires.

Descartes: I think, therefore I exist … The University was made so that knowledge would overflow a wealth of pearls that benefit our community and country, in the most difficult time of contemporary development in the world. Hopefully the government, whatever its ideology, does not interfere with the fundamental role that the institution plays in the social and cultural development of the country.

Luis Eugenio Todd