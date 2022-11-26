THE TRUTH MURCIA Saturday, November 26, 2022, 07:09



The day of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women was plagued with acts of revulsion and in memory of the victims and recognitions. The Ministry of Women, LGTBI Equality, Families, Social Policy and Transparency presented its 25N Awards in recognition of the work against gender violence. Specifically, the Technical Commission for Socio-sanitary Coordination against Violence against Women, the social worker Juana Teresa Jiménez Pérez-Muelas, the Local Protection and Attention Unit for Women of the Local Police of Lorca, the Violence Team of Gender of the Fourth Company-Civil Guard and the Association against domestic and gender violence in the Region. The counselor read a manifesto where she appealed for the involvement of the whole society, after which a minute of silence was observed in memory of Claudia Abigail, the only fatality in the Region this year.

The Government Delegation delivered its Menina 2022 awards, which it grants to those people, organizations or institutions that stand out in their fight against this scourge. The three Meninas fell this year to the Federation of Women’s Organizations of Lorca for their public commitment to raise awareness in the fight against gender violence; the Specialized Units for Violence against Women of the National Police, the Civil Guard and the Murcia Local Police, for the effort made to incorporate the Local Police Corps into the Viogen system of the Ministry of the Interior; and the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, for their collaboration in the organization of the International Congress against Trafficking in Human Beings, held in September 2020, the one on Equality in Higher Education in 2021 or the promotion of contests to sensitize students, teaching teams and general population.

The delegate, José Vélez, had a special mention for the two performances recognized with a diploma. One, for the civil guard Rubén Américo Durán, who led the arrest of an attacker while off duty, and the second, for Amelia Morón Cano, agent of the Family and Women Unit of the Murcia National Police for her commitment to the victims.