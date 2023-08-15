This Tuesday, starting at 3 pm, the doors of the Movistar Arena, in Bogotá, will open to receive anyone who wants to pay them Tribute to the 23 warriors of the Colombian Women’s National Team that led the country to the first quarterfinals of a senior women’s world cup.

Welcome to the Colombian Women’s National Team Photo: Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

Is a ticket needed?

Those interested in attending do not require a ticket, as admission will be free and until full capacity is reached. The event starts at 5 pm

Prizes for the players

Amid the affection of all the Colombian fans, the players of the National Team will be presented one by one.

The idea is that the occasion is propitious for the sponsors of the team can deliver some gifts.

Likewise, it is expected that the award agreed with the Colombian Football Federation for the historical feat of the soccer players will be confirmed.

The tribute in the Presidency

After the tribute at the Movistar Arena, the players are expected to go to rest. But this Wednesday, around 10 am, they will be expected at Casa de Nariño to a reception by President Gustavo Petro and the Minister of Sport, Astrid Rodríguez.

In addition, the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, hopes to later give them the Santiago de Cali Medal of Civic Merit.

All with Jorelyn

Amid the joy of their achievement, the players regret the death of Andrés Carabalí, brother of the defender of the Selection Jorelyn Carabalí. That is why it was speculated that the event could be postponed, but in the end it was not decided to do so.

an unprecedented achievement

