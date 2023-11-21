Awards | A self-taught letterpress printer received a 20,000 euro state prize for art – here are all the awardees

A total of 15 artists and art communities received a state award. JK Ihalainen, who wrote 35 poetry collections in four languages, receives an award for his self-motivated career.

State award20,000 euros, for a long, diverse and “very independent career in literature”. J. K. Ihalainen is an “exceptionally multidisciplinary author in the field of literature”, the justifications say.

In total, the Art Promotion Center (Taike) awarded 15 state awards to deserving artists and art communities.

At least in the case of Ihalainen, the arguments were completely correct, even though the general public does not know much about the poet, Finnish translator, printer and publisher, who was baptized as Jyrki in Tampere more than 66 years ago.

The address has been Siuro for a long time.

The way there primarily passed through Christiania. The man’s first collection of poems appeared in that free city of Copenhagen Flesh & Night in 1978.

“At that time, there was a bit of the same Brezhnevite culture in Finland. Christiania, on the other hand, was a relaxed place, also compared to Stockholm,” says Ihalainen. “Now there are a lot of contradictions.”

Another Finn who opened his voice in Christiania at the same time was Rosa Liksomwhich Ihalainen advised to the kulmakunta’s own printing house when it made its first publication.

The inspiration for his own, English-language collection was inclined towards mysticism and the occult William Blake (1757–1827).

“He was a printer, poet and visual artist. I must have gotten a spark from that.”

In all Ihalainen has written 35 poetry collections, mostly in Finnish, but in addition to English, also in Danish and Swedish. Fifteen non-fiction works and translations of quality literature have been produced.

When the multitasking man returned to Finland in 1992, the self-publishing business was named Palladium Books.

“From the beginning, the operation was based on the fact that the publishing house has a small printing press,” says Ihalainen, who first settled in Angelnieme.

Now another Heidelberg is already pounding on the shore of Siuronkoski, and specifically with the power of the local rapids. You have to buy Sitomo’s services elsewhere, Ihalainen takes care of everything else himself.

Can anyone start printing books if only they can find a sufficiently antique machine?

“Noooo, I might not recommend it. I’m self-taught, but it has its own ups and downs, and I’ve paid my own tuition too. But if you like physical work, it’s a good sport.”

Just American from Finnish Ihalainen remembers that he sometimes offered to WSOY, which was then still located on Boulevard, but never his own works anywhere.

“I often collaborated with visual artists, and the new form of communication always made the job interesting, of course.”

Editions of Palladium’s poetry books range from 500 copies on both sides. In the case of non-fiction books, the edition is “usually a little bigger.”

The “challengingness and impossibility” of poetry make Ihalainen “return again and again to the first moment, to the place of birth, where everything is wonderful, strange, shockingly chaotic and strangely serene.” – The photo was taken at Siuro station a few years ago. Trains no longer stop at the station.

Before the internet small bookstores were important for the distribution of Palladium’s opuses.

“There are hardly any anymore. Comic book artist Tommi Musturin a small shop here in Siuronkylä is a rarity.

Now we are trying to sell through Kirjavällitti and at fairs. The most important of the trade fairs for Ihalainen, Tampere, is coming up at the beginning of December. There must be visibility.

Palladium offers sixteen new books at the Tampere trade fair stand, Ihalainen counts. Half of them are Kari Aronpuron and Risto Ahdin lyrics: four-part collected poems from both.

“There are like 1,700 pages of Kari’s poetry, 1,957 pages of Risto’s. Four books of half a kilo each.”

Cost effectiveness under pressure, poetry has largely disappeared from large commercial publishing houses to small intellectual players.

“Poesia and other smaller factors maintain versatility. That’s how it goes worldwide.”

Against this background, Ihalai can even be called a spiritual father figure in Finland. In the way he indicated, you can keep poetry alive.

He himself talks about “cold-headedness”.

And about the way of life “in the sense that everything small can be beautiful”.

“At the same time, a social network is also created, which is very constructive, because that’s what people need, especially right now.”

While watching looking back on his decades-long publishing activity, Ihalainen “couldn’t undo anything”.

Everything is thoughtfully done.

“I make informational books about areas that do not already have titles for sale.”

For example, batch trainer Turkka Aaltonen was born with Fire: The birth of fire, the mythology of fire, the making of fire (1999).

“Another such area was the dwellings of nomads and indigenous peoples, which I got to know in Mongolia in the early 1990s, when the Soviet Union collapsed. Later, more yurts were built in Finland.”

Except happyIhalainen is confused by the award:

“I certainly didn’t expect a state award to fall from the sky.”

A trip to faraway countries with prize money is out of the question, “because my mother is 94 and lives in Nokia”.

“I’ll probably make a new book of my own poems. It’s a challenging next chapter in life.”

Although their number is approaching forty, the flame still burns in the poet’s chest.

“Yes. You can’t help but burn your fingers again.”