The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has awarded a contract to implement the entrances and exits of Dubai Harbour, at a cost of 431 million dirhams. The project includes a 1,500-metre-long bridge extending from Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “The project aims to provide direct entry and exit points to Dubai Harbour, facilitating access for residents and visitors through the construction of a 1,500-metre bridge with a capacity of 6,000 vehicles per hour extending from the 5th Interchange on Sheikh Zayed Road to the area.” He added that the project includes improvements to four main intersections to enhance traffic flow and reduce the journey time from 12 to three minutes. Dubai Harbour is distinguished by its location between Bluewaters and Palm Jumeirah, and is close to Dubai’s famous landmarks. It includes residential units and panoramic views, in addition to Skydive Dubai.