Awarded Topelius Prize for Meri Luttinen, Lydecken Prize for Sari Peltoniemi

The Topelius Prize is awarded to the Meritorious Youth Book and the Arvid Lydecken Prize to the Meritorious Children’s Book.

Juvenile literature He has received the Topelius Prize this year Meri Luttinen of his work The eye of the storm.

Set in the ancient Finnish fantasy world, the debut novel is a great growth story that deals with difference, loneliness and overcoming one’s own fears, described in the prize’s rationale. The eye of the storm was also nominated for the Finlandia Prize for Children’s and Young People’s Literature in 2020.

The Arvid Lydecken Prize for Children’s Literature has been awarded Sari Peltoniemen for the work From here I escape.

Peltoniemi’s book has connections with the fates of today’s refugees, children’s rights and inequality.

“Sometimes it is necessary to dare to question the terms and conditions imposed by adults,” the award’s reasoning says.

The awards are distributed by the Finnish Youth Writers' Association.

Candidates were selected from domestic children’s and youth books published during 2020. The value of both awards supported by Kopiosto in 2021 is the same as the year, ie EUR 2,021.