Awarded The Musicians’ Association awarded Janne Haavisto and the Kymi Sinfonietta

Musician Janne Haavisto and Kymi Sinfonietta have received the Musicians’ Association’s 2020 recognition award. The total amount of the recognition is 5,000 euros.

Haavisto has been operating in the field since the 1980s. He has worked as a drummer, producer, composer and recorder. According to the award criteria, Haavisto is an inspiring colleague who has enough ideas and who also implements them.

According to the laureates, Kymi Sinfonietta, founded just before the turn of the millennium, acts as a laboratory not only in the fields of orchestra mergers but also in the form of joint-stock activities. The orchestra is jointly owned by Kouvola and Kotka.