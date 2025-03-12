The construction of the new developments of the Berrocales and the goddaughter takes speed. The municipal housing and land company in Madrid has awarded all the lots to build on Wednesday 1,608 housing in an affordable rental regime in 27 … Municipal plots, as announced by the mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, from Cannes (France), where he participates in the Mipim real estate fair.

In this first phase of the Sum Plan, they explain in a statement, construction has been awarded to PECSA INMO SL, which will build 206 homes in the Berrocales; the Salas Private Foundation, which will raise 322 in the Berrocals and 323 in the godchildren; and Networks Promotora 3ma, which will execute 446 in the Berrocals and 311 in goddaughter.

The winners have explained to this newspaper Fuentes of the EMVS, they have 30 months since the formalization of the assignment to build the homes, so these new promotions will be a reality before the end of 2027. One of the novelties of this new plan announced in September is that all these homes will be destined for tenants that They are not in a situation of “vulnerability” But they cannot opt ​​for the free market. Thus, the limit to access these homes has increased up to 5.5 times the IPREM, about 46,200 euros gross per year. Tenants will never pay more than 30% of their income.

All the winners, Almeida stood out, have offered A 5% reduction in tenants’ rentone of the criteria for the award of the public tender of the municipal company. The winners of this contest will exploit these plots for 65 years from the formalization of contracts.

Municipal sources estimate that this first phase of the plan will generate more than 24,000 jobs, among direct, indirect and induced, during the construction and exploitation of rentals.

The second phase, this year

The second phase of the Sum Housing Plan will begin to tender in 2025 and foresee the construction of more than 600 homes in these new urban developments in Madrid. Thus, after the completion of this second phase, the City Council will incorporate more than 2,200 affordable rental floors of the plan built through the public-private collaboration formula into its public housing park. This formula, they say from the EMSV, entails saving for the municipal coffers of “360 million euros.”

The Sum Housing Plan seeks to “reduce the rental price in the city of Madrid in this mandate.” It is born of “the need to increase the number of households in rent with the greatest agility, in the shortest possible time and without accumulating land pending building, promoting the promotion of thousands of public housing affordable on municipal land through public-private collaboration.”