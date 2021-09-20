Awarded Ski coach Reijo Jylhä awarded with a cross of merit: “Not everyone gets these”

Jylhä served as the head coach of cross-country skiing in 2001–06 and 2014–18.

Finland served as the head coach of the cross-country skiing team on two occasions Reijo Jylhä has received the Cross of Merit of Finnish Sports Culture and Sports. About it said Ski association on Monday.

Jylhä served as the head coach of cross-country skiing in 2001–06 and 2014–18. Experience from sports and exercise work is also plentiful.

“I think it’s a long road and heaven that’s been in doing things. I have had many activities and levels where I have been involved in skiing, ”Jylhä thought about his journey about skiing in the press release.

Jylhä says that he appreciates the recognition he has received.

“It feels like he has succeeded in his own work. Not everyone gets these. I hold it in high esteem,” says Jylhä, who is currently the top sports coordinator at the Lapland Sports College and the city councilor of Rovaniemi.