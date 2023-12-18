Opposition-La Russa clash over the powers of the Head of State

The greetings to the journalists of the parliamentary press are the opportunity for the President of the Senate to address the issue of the reform of the premiership, and his declarations on the powers attributed by the Constitution to the President of the Republic offer the opposition the trigger for a bitter controversy with the second office of the State. The path chosen by the government, Ignazio La Russa stated, “is the least invasive one possible. Less than this – he warns – there is only the status quo, no direct election” envisaged by the centre-right programme.

For La Russa, opposition to the premiership is legitimate, but he does not omit criticism of those who have expressed their dissent. “Whoever doesn't agree,” she claims, “evidently prefers that everything stays as it is.” The reform, she continues, “does not affect in the slightest” the powers of the President of the Republic. “It can be said: there is now a material constitution that gives the President of the Republic broader powers than those that the Constitution originally provided for”, she explains. “And a direct election of the prime minister could reduce the constant use of these additional powers. Don't eliminate them, reduce them”, she specifies.

For the second office of the State this “would be an act of health for our Constitution, not an act of weakness, because it would leave to the President those tasks that the founding fathers largely wanted and which the Presidents over time have deservedly had to expand to make up for political deficiencies, including the need to defend against the too short duration of governments. A government that lasts five years – he continues – perhaps makes it not so necessary for the President of the Republic to continue to use correctly, he can do it, powers not strictly provided for by the Constitution”. Words which, as mentioned, arouse harsh criticism from the opposition.

For the Democratic Party, “La Russa confirms that the true objective of the constitutional reform desired by the Meloni government and the right is to weaken the role of the Head of State”, says Francesco Boccia. Even for Luana Zanella, president of Avs, today “an unprecedented attack on the Head of State” came from the President of the Senate which “aims to reduce the prerogatives of the Presidency of the Republic as guarantor of a balance between powers”, while Daniela Rufino from Azione uses the weapon of irony to attack the president of the Senate: “I think we all owe him a bit of gratitude” because “without hesitation he tears through the veil of hypocrisy with which the right has up until now defended the proposal of a premiership”. To the criticisms, La Russa responds promptly, confirming full respect towards Sergio Mattarella.

“It's my fault – he states in a note – that I always forget that when we talk about reforms we need to be careful of those who don't understand due to constitutional illiteracy or those who pretend not to understand due to inveterate bad faith. Today all the journalists present at the Scaldino ceremony understood good, I believe, are my words on the future constitutional reform project which does not modify the powers of the President of the Republic. Total respect towards President Mattarella – he concludes – is as obvious as it is clear”.

