With the aim of motivating, raising awareness and promoting the scientific vocation among girls, the Council for Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy, through the General Directorate for Women and Gender Diversity, and the Association of Professional Women, Researchers and Entrepreneurs from Cartagena and the Murcia Region, Ampiec, promoted on February 11, the I regional school Contest ‘Scientists for a day’ Aimed at Primary Education students from all centers in the Region.

Participated more than 3,000 students and the papers presented reflect her vision of the role that the girl / woman plays in science today. In the first category, aimed at 1st and 2nd grade primary school students, the jury selected the drawing by Rocío Martínez Espiñeira, from the Cristo Crucificado de Cieza Infant, Primary and Secondary School.

The second category, for the 3rd and 4th year students, consisted of making a 500-word story, the prize of which went to the CEIP student Tierno Galván de Molina de Segura, Irene Álvarez Sánchez. As for the third category, in which the 5th and 6th grade schoolchildren They had to present a news of scientific impact, original and invented, the jury has selected the work of Javier Mulas Rodriguez from CEIP Atalaya de Cartagena.

The Directorate General for Women and Gender Diversity and Ampiec expressed their thanks to the management teams, teaching staff and students due to the great involvement in the contest, even more so with the health circumstances that are going through, with the consequent increase in the work carried out in the educational centers. The interest and involvement was according to the general director of Women and Gender Diversity, María José García “very important and very creative, which has made it difficult to choose the jury.”

The students of the first years reflected their vision of what the woman scientist is like. The older ones showed that they know the most recognized scientists, know about their work and appreciate how difficult it was for them to have a career at the time, mostly carried out by men. In addition, the works positively value that the fight against “difference” is beginning to be part of the past.